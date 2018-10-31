Wed October 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Asia Bibi verdict today, security beefed up

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce its verdict in the famous Asia Bibi blasphemy case on today (Wednesday).

As per details,  the apex court is all set to  announce its verdict today in Asia Bibi case, which was reserved by a special three-member bench  on October 8 after hearing the final appeal against her execution.

While reserving the verdict after hearing, the top court had restrained both electronic and print media from discussing or commenting on the matter till the final judgement.

The verdict will be announced by a special bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at 9am.  Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel are other members of the bench.

Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy eight years ago, was awarded death penalty for blaspheming against the Prophet (PBUH).

If the court does not rule in Asia’s favour, her only chance will be to appeal to President Arif Alvi for clemency. A case was filed against her by a prayer leader in Katanwala village of Nankana Sahib.

The prayer leader said Asia had confessed to committing blasphemy during an argument with a Muslim woman over a bowl of water. She was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 and has been in jail ever since.

Security beefed up

Sensitizing the matter, the government has made  necessary arrangements  of securities for protection of  all areas with minority population, places of worship and honorable courts.

Cellular Services

Cellular and internet services would likely be suspended in major cities of the province.

Red Zone

Islamabad Red Zone has also been sealed due to security concerns. The road from Rawal Dam roundabout to Red Zone has also been closed for traffic by  placing  containers to block the passage.

Sindh Govt

Meanwhile, in this connection, the Sindh government has also issued a notification of high alerts in the province to avert any untoward incident.

TLP and other religious parties

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and  other  religious parties have also arranged gatherings in different cities of Pakistan to hear the court's final judgment on the fate of Asia Bibi. They  may call countrywide protest if she was acquitted.

