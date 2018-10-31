Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy, ordering her to be freed if she was not accused of any other crime.



Chief Justice Saqib Nisar overturned the conviction by the Lahore High Court that had sentenced Asia Bibi, a mother of four, to death in 2010.Her case has outraged Christians worldwide and been a source of division within Pakistan, where two politicians who sought to help Bibi were assassinated.

Complete Supreme Court order:







