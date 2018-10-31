Wed October 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia BB of blasphemy charges

Protests  have erupted in the major cities of Pakistan after the Supreme Court acquitted   Asia BB of blasphemy charges on Wednesday.

According to reports, the  demonstrators belonging to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other religious  groups took to streets in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and others cities to protest the apex court's ruling.

The protesters were gathering  at Islamabad's Faizabad Interchange, outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore  and on several locations in Karachi.

Police in the three cities were advising people to take alternative routes  to avoid  inconvenience.

 


