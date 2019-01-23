Sara Ali Khan roped in for another big Bollywood project?

Bollywood’s 2018 entrant Sara Ali Khan has been roped in for another big project after her recent success in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, a media report said.



The starlet made her big debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Both her films have done exceptionally well at the box office.



She has been getting a lot of good offers lately.

Filmfare quoted a source as saying that Sara will next be seen in a biopic and her character will be very different from the first two films that she has done.

“After Simmba and Kedarnath’s success, Sara has proved herself as a good performer and has been getting a lot of film offers. However, she has now signed her next with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and the film is going to be a biopic," it said.

"Sara loved the script and didn’t take much time to give her nod to the film.”

