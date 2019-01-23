Justin Bieber eager to have kids very soon!

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber is excited to start a family very soon with wife Hailey Baldwin and looks forward to becoming a father.

According to an exclusive report published in Hollywood Life, Justin Bieber finds the idea of becoming a father super exciting. As per a source close to the couple, Justin has been thinking of starting a family sooner than later.

“Justin & Hailey talk about kids all the time,” the source revealed.

It added, “They are enjoying all the things that married couples do together in private and are not actively trying to prevent a pregnancy, so big baby news could be on the way soon.”

The two celebrities who tied the knot in a secret ceremony are all set to have a traditional Christian wedding amidst family members and close friends.



Meanwhile, the dates of their wedding have not been finalised as yet. Reports speculate either February 28 or March 1, 2019 for the ceremony.

Reports also suggest that the wedding may take place in Los Angeles. However, Hailey's uncle Stephen Baldwin had slyly hinted at Justin's hometown Canada as well.