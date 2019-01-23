Deepika Padukone turns bridesmaid as best friend gets married

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s wedding with Ranveer Singh was an absolute grand affair, the photos of which continue to touch a million hearts still.



As pictures continue to make their way online, there is one that shows Deepika as an endearing bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding.

In the images, not only Deepika, but her best friend and bride Srila Rao too, looks extremely pretty.

Right from pictures of the two posing, to Deepika being the ideal best friend and adjusting the bride’s earrings, it is all just how one would picture it to be.

The photos are proof that Deepika made for a stunning bride and an even beautiful bridesmaid.



Meanwhile, the 'Padmaavat' actress tied the knot herself on November 14 and 15 in traditional Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy with husband Ranveer Singh.



On the work front, she will be stepping into the character of a real life acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal in her upcoming film titled ‘Chhapaak’.

The film is likely to go on floors in March 2019.