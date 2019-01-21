Aamir Khan enjoys party with ex-wife Reena Dutta, daughter Ira

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood superhero, Aamir Khan enjoyed birthday bash of filmmaker Punit Malhotra with his daughter Ira and ex-wife Reena Dutta.
Aamir Khan dined with first wife Reena Dutta, their daughter Ira, Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik Khan and his brother-in-law Vedant Malik.
Sharing a photo from the birthday bash Aamir writes: "Had one of my best meals in a long time!!! New restaurant at Worli, Japanese. Unbelievable food and crazy desserts. Thank you Lakhan (Chef) thank you Vedant. I'm coming once a month."
The photo featured Aamir, his daughter Ira, Vedant and Chef Lakhan.
Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Parineeti Chopra, Janvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandy also attended the party.
