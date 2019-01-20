Nawazuddin Siddiqui: From selling coriander leaves to Bollywood megastar

With Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mounting to a prominent name in B-Town, the actor comes forth shedding light on how the journey to fame and success had been an extensive and tough one.



The 44-year-old Manto star revealed in the Kapil Sharma show, that there had been a time in his life when he used to sell coriander leaves to scrape a living.

The actor revealed that to keep his head above the water, he once had to buy coriander leaves worth Rs200 from a wholesaler which did not turn out the way he thought it would, adding that the leaves turned brown and stale with him attracting no buyers.

"I should have sprinkled water to keep them fresh throughout the day,” he stated was the advice given to him by the vendor later but to no avail.