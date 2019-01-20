Britain’s Prince Philip, 97, back driving - without seatbelt

London: Britain´s Prince Philip has been spoken to by the police for driving without a seatbelt -- just two days after the 97-year-old survived a car crash.



Images published in newspapers on Sunday appeared to show Queen Elizabeth II´s husband behind the wheel of his replacement sport utility vehicle.

The Duke of Edinburgh was pictured driving the new Land Rover Freelander on his wife´s private Sandringham estate on Saturday.

The prince was involved in a car crash on Thursday near the country residence in Norfolk, eastern England, in which his Freelander flipped over. The other vehicle involved, a Kia, contained two women and a nine-month-old baby.

The crash happened as the royal patriarch pulled out of a side road onto a busy main road.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs taken on Saturday and that "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver".

She said: "This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence."

The prince walked away from Thursday´s crash shaken but uninjured, according to a passer-by who helped him out of the vehicle.

The passenger in the Kia suffered a broken wrist and the driver sustained cuts to the knee.

In a statement on Friday, Norfolk Constabulary said: "As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken."