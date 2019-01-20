close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 20, 2019

Salman Khan spotted in Karachi market??

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 20, 2019

KARACHI: Bollywood superhero Salman Khan’s lookalike was spotted in Karachi’s Bolton market, a video of him has gone viral on social media platforms.

Salman Khan lookalike was seen in the parking area of Bolton market. The resemblance of the Karachi man with ‘Bharat’ star has stunned the fans of Salman Khan.

The details of the man donning the avatar of Salman Khan in the video could not be ascertained yet.

