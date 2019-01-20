Salman Khan spotted in Karachi market??

KARACHI: Bollywood superhero Salman Khan’s lookalike was spotted in Karachi’s Bolton market, a video of him has gone viral on social media platforms.



Salman Khan lookalike was seen in the parking area of Bolton market. The resemblance of the Karachi man with ‘Bharat’ star has stunned the fans of Salman Khan.



The details of the man donning the avatar of Salman Khan in the video could not be ascertained yet.