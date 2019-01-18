close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 18, 2019

Fawad Khan sings official song of Pakistan Super League 4

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League 4 edition’s official song has been released today (Friday).

The song "Ye Khel Diwano Ka" is sung by Fawad Khan and it released at 8:55 tonight.

Fans were eagerly waiting to know the complete lyrics and the singer who has lent the voice to the PSL anthem written by Shuja Haider.

Songs for the previous three PSL editions were sung by Ali Zafar.


