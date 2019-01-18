Fawad Khan sings official song of Pakistan Super League 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Super League 4 edition’s official song has been released today (Friday).
The song "Ye Khel Diwano Ka" is sung by Fawad Khan and it released at 8:55 tonight.
Fans were eagerly waiting to know the complete lyrics and the singer who has lent the voice to the PSL anthem written by Shuja Haider.
Songs for the previous three PSL editions were sung by Ali Zafar.
