Pitbull to perform at Pakistan Super League opening

American rapper Pitbull would be among the stars who will perform at the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fourth edition.



Other stars and groups expected to perform are Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Junoon.



The official account of PSL also retweeted a post which carried the list of singers scheduled to perform at the ceremony.

The star studded ceremony would be held on October 14.

PSL 4 song



Meanwhile, The official song of the PSL is due to be released today (Friday).

According to Geo News, the song titled "Ye Khel Diwano Ka Hai" would be released at 8:55 tonight.



