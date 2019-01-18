close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Sports

AFP
January 18, 2019

India defeats Australia to win ODI series

Sports

AFP
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

Melbourne: India clinched the one-day international series with a seven-wicket victory with four balls to spare in the third and deciding game against Australia in Melbourne on Friday.

Veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni expertly guided India to the win with an unbeaten 87 with solid support from Kedar Jadhav on 61 not out.

India completed a hugely-successful tour of Australia winning the ODI series to go with their historical first Test series win in this country.

