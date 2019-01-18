Justin Bieber, wife Hailey moving to $10 million mansion?

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is living his life in bliss after tying the knot with ladylove Hailey Baldwin. The couple who is head over heels in love for each other have been prioritising themselves over anything else.



While for the past couple of days the newlyweds have been staying at a Beverly Hills hotel after a pipe burst in their LA pad, there are reports that they are on a house-hunting spree for an LA mansion worth $10-15 millions.

As per E! News, Justin and Hailey have been looking for "houses in many different areas of L.A. in the $10-15 million range” in the valley of Encino. The duo also has a wish list for their dream home.

The couple wishes for new construction which interlaces both modern and traditional styles in their dream palace.

Justin and Hailey are in no rush in deciding on a house as they have a lavish mansion in Canada worth millions of dollars as well.

Here a few pictures of their luxurious Canadian abode:

Justin and Hailey last week spent an hour house hunting together and the Drop The Mic host even went on her own as well.

As of now, the duo is "spending as much time as they can hanging out." Whenever the lovebirds are together, "they are always kissing, hugging and just loving up one another."