Fri Jan 18, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2019

WATCH: Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum trailer is out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

First trailer for Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum was released on Thursday.

It starts where  Chapter 2 ended, with John running for his life  after being declared Excommunicado by an secret outfit of assassins .

The fans are preparing for gruesome violence   unleashed by  trained assassins.

With  a bounty on his head, Wick is running around  killing everyone out with an intention to eliminate him.

Directed by  Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum  slated for release on May 16 .

