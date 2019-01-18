WATCH: Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum trailer is out

First trailer for Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum was released on Thursday.

It starts where Chapter 2 ended, with John running for his life after being declared Excommunicado by an secret outfit of assassins .

The fans are preparing for gruesome violence unleashed by trained assassins.

With a bounty on his head, Wick is running around killing everyone out with an intention to eliminate him.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum slated for release on May 16 .

