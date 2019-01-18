Anushka-Virat sweep fans away with latest circulating photos

With Indian cricket star Virat Kohli occupied in his matches all the way in Australia, his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is making sure she doesn’t let go of any chance to show her support for her husband.



The pair have been making headlines quite frequently as they swoon the hearts of fans all around with their moments spent together during the India vs Australia ODI series.

Presently the two have caught the attention of fans all around with circulating pictures of the duo entering the hotel in color coordinated black and beige dresses.

Earlier the two had created a buzz amongst fans after the Zero starlet posted a video of the Indian captain rocking Instagram’s dog filter and Anushka laughing hysterically in the background.



