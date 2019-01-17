Sara Ali Khan’s old dance performance is winning the internet

An old video of Bollywood’s debutant Sara Ali Khan rehearsing dance moves has gone viral on social media.



The video is from before the actor made her Bollywood debut.

The Kedarnath and Simmba actor is riding the high as Ranveer Singh film has gone on to become one of the biggest hits of 2018.

Sara had all the makings of a Bollywood actor when Sara performed at the wedding of designer Sandeep Khosla’s niece.

Sara is a natural and that comes through. The song of choice was Saat Samundar and Sara can be seen hard at work in a white kurta and churidaar.