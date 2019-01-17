Priyanka Chopra to be royal baby’s godmother?

Rumours are doing the rounds of tensions being rife between the two royal couples: Prince William-Kate Middleton and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle specifically after the latter two remained absent during Kate’s birthday celebrations.



While matters at the royal palace are not getting any better with the royal baby arriving soon, there are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not consider William and Kate to be godparents of their first child, Express.co.uk went on to report.

The decision reportedly came in line of royal traditions that bars direct brothers and sisters to be godparents to a newborn. This is also why William and Kate preferred distant relatives as godparents of Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Royal commentator Andrea Boehlke stated that Meghan and Harry may consider someone from outside the royal family to do the honours.

“We've been talking about Jessica Mulroney, she has to have a shoe in. She's Meghan's best friend," she said.

Boehlke added that Priyanka might be entrusted with the responsibility since Meghan and Priyanka’s friendship dates back to the former Suits’ star’s pre-Harry days.

Priyanka was also invited to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding on May 19 last year which she took to Instagram to gush about her friend's big day on.

"Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still . that happened today. You my friend were the epitome of grace, love and beauty," Priyanka wrote on Twitter for Meghan on her wedding.