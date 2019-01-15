Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh blockbuster ‘Simmba’ becomes Rohit Shetty’s biggest hit

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Simmba’ has so far earned over 227 crore becoming Rohit Shetty biggest hit, India media reported.



According to NDTV report, Simmba has become ‘highest-grosser’ movie of Director Rohit Shetty. It has so far earned 227.71 crore Indian rupees while his Chennai Express had collected 227.13 crore.

Rohit Shetty has directed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express and Ranveer's Simmba besides Golmaal and Singham series.

Shetty, in 2015, also directed Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol in Dilwale.