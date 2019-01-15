close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2019

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh blockbuster ‘Simmba’ becomes Rohit Shetty’s biggest hit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Simmba’ has so far earned over 227 crore becoming Rohit Shetty biggest hit, India media reported.

According to NDTV report, Simmba has become ‘highest-grosser’ movie of Director Rohit Shetty. It has so far earned 227.71 crore Indian rupees while his Chennai Express had collected 227.13 crore.

Rohit Shetty has directed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express and Ranveer's Simmba besides Golmaal and Singham series.

Shetty, in 2015, also directed Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol in Dilwale.

Latest News

More From Entertainment