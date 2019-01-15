‘Bharat’: Salman Khan gets 10,000 sq ft personal gym

MUMBAI: Because ‘Bhai’ can’t miss out his daily workout and it was not possible to travel daily from the set of ‘Bharat’ to the gym, the producers established a 10,000 sq ft personal gym for Salman Khan.



The workout centre has everything installed here as the Bollywood star requested from his personal line, Being Human.

According to details, Khan is busy shooting the last leg of Bharat in Film City in Goregaon area. Producers Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit have built the gym for him.

“Salman is using the workout centre to achieve a thinner frame for certain scenes in Bharat. In case you didn’t know, the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film spans 5 decades and features Salman in five different looks. Currently Salman is shooting as the younger version of his character and has to look lean.”

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, the big budget movie will be released on Eid.