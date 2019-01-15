Iran satellite fails to reach orbit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: Iran launched a satellite criticised by the US Tuesday but it failed to reach orbit, state TV quoted Iran telecommunications minister as saying.
"Payam satellite was successfully launched this morning with the Basir satellite carrier. But the satellite unfortunately failed to be placed in the orbit in the last phase," said Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.
