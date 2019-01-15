close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
World

AFP
January 15, 2019

Iran satellite fails to reach orbit

World

AFP
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

Tehran: Iran launched a satellite criticised by the US Tuesday but it failed to reach orbit, state TV quoted Iran telecommunications minister as saying.

"Payam satellite was successfully launched this morning with the Basir satellite carrier. But the satellite unfortunately failed to be placed in the orbit in the last phase," said Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

