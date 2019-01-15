Inside Nick-Priyanka $6.5 million Los Angeles residence

close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2019
When Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend said she’s 'happy’ for him

When Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend said she’s 'happy’ for him
Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, on Monday, returned to her luxurious abode in Los Angeles worth $6.5 million.

Upon returning, the ‘Sky is Pink’ starlet posted a picture from her swanky new mansion that she bought with her husband Nick Jonas before their wedding.

It is said that Nick had bought the mansion as a gift for ladylove Priyanka before proposing to her. 

The house is located in one of the most coveted spots in LA County, the Beverly Hills, and has a 90210 pin code.

The newlyweds’ fancy abode has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an ungated pool overlooking the hills. It is spread over a total area of 4,129 square feet.

Below are some pictures that take you inside Priyanka and Nick’s exotic Beverly Hills mansion:

 
Priyanka Chopra and Nick got married in a lavish multiple-day ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December last year. They followed it up with glitzy reception parties, held in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple returned to their house after an extravagant honeymoon that took them from the Swiss Alps to the beaches of the Caribbean.

