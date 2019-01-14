Priya Varrier to make Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow

MUMBAI: Priya Varrier also famously known as Wink girl is set to make her debut in Bollywood film industry.



Varrier attended the teaser launch of film Sridevi Bungalow in Mumbai.

Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee also attended the launch.

Speaking to the media she told that she hopes to do justice to the role she’s playing in Sridevi Bungalow.

Varrier who became the internet sensation with her iconic ‘wink’ song, has said that she wanted to be part of Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Simmba’.

Priya Prakash was interacting with media at trailer launch of her upcoming film.

She said, “I wanted to be part of Simmba”, Bollywood blockbuster which has collected over 200 crore since its release on December 28 last year.

Priya’s name was associated with Ranveer Singh for 'Simmba' but Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, was finally cast as the lead actress.

Priya added that she is a great fan of Ranveer Singh.