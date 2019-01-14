An egg dethrones Kylie Jenner as Instagram queen

Globally acclaimed Kylie Jenner is running an Instagram feed that is giving even the most famed Instagrammers a run for their money with her unmatchable standard, but who knew the one account to rout the internet star would be a mere egg?



The internet war waged to steal the title of 21-year-old model began when an Instagram account came to life with a single picture of an egg, urging users all around the globe to send a heart their way to succeed in their mission.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this,” read the caption beneath the egg,

While the previous record of having the most likes on a picture on Instagram stood at 18 million by Jenner of her daughter Stormi Webster, it has now been beaten by the iconic egg with over 21 million likes.



What made the Kylie vs Egg war all the more entertaining for online users was the reality-TV personality’s own involvement with her not just dropping a like but also throwing some shade on her own Instagram as well.