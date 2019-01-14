When Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend said she’s 'happy’ for him

Nick Jonas is relishing in marital bliss after exchanging vows with ladylove Priyanka Chopra. The couple who is on a romantic getaway in the Caribbean have been giving everyone around major relationship goals by indulging in some serious PDA.



After their wedding, Priyanka and Nick have been receiving blessings from everyone, including Nick’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo, who was quoted as saying that she is happy for him and wishes the best for him, around the time he got engaged to Priyanka.

She said, “I think that any time, anybody can find love, especially in this industry - because it's difficult. You can see there's a track record of things not working out. So I am happy for him. I wish everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean I would not wish that for him."

Nick dated Olivia, Miss Universe 2012, for two years before ending the relationship in 2015.

He got engaged to Priyanka last year in August in a traditional roka ceremony. The couple tied the knot in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Indian city Jodhpur.

