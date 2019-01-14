#MeToo India: Rajkumar Hirani denies sexual assault allegations

In a startling revelation, ace Indian filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual assault against a co-worker who worked with him on his 2017 hit film ‘Sanju’.



Addressing the matter, Hirani has come forth categorically denying the allegations. His lawyer Anand Desai termed the accusations as “false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory.”

The allegations were made through an email addressed to producer and a regular collaborator of Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Film critic Anupama Chopra, screenwriter Abhijat Joshi and Vidhu Vinod’s sister Shelly Chopra were also marked in the email dated November 3, 2018, the publication reports.

The woman said Hirani first made a sexually suggestive remark on April 9, 2018 and then assaulted her.

“I remember forming these words on my lips – “Sir. This is wrong…Because of this power structure. You being the absolute power and me being a mere assistant, a nobody – I will never be able to express myself to you,” the email reads.

“My mind, body and heart were grossly violated that night and for the next 6 months.”

Rajkumar Hirani has responded to the allegations. In a statement, the filmmaker said, “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”

Until further investigation the making of Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS 3’ has been stalled.