R. Kelly refutes all allegations of sexual misconduct

American singer R. Kelly tangled in controversy over allegations of sexual, predatory and pedophilic behavior has come forth refuting all claims against him.



Attorney Steve Greenberg revealed that the R&B singer turned down all the allegations documented in the six-hour documentary series Surviving R. Kelly while adding that neither him, nor Kelly had actually seen the documentary.

Talking to the Associated Press, the attorney asserted: “The allegations aren’t true because he never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone.”

An extensive inquiry brought to light a couple based in Atlanta who revealed that the singer had been brainwashing their daughter while forcing her to cut off contact with them.

The Grammy-winning singer had been accused of running a ‘sex cult’ following the 2018 documentary by BBC titled R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes, which alleged that he had been sexually abusing women and underage girls.