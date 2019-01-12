Video of Zareen Khan slapping man surfaces

A video of Bollywood actress Zareen Khan slapping a man has surfaced on the internet.



Indian media reported that the incident reportedly took place last month in Aurangabad at a store launch.

According to reports, despite being surrounded by her guards the man touched her inappropriately leaving her with no choice but to take matters into her own hands.

In the video the "Hate Story 3" actress is seen slapping the man before getting into her car.

Female film stars have long complained of being mobbed by unruly men and most of them are often escorted by guards.

Indian film industry have lately seen a debate on sexual harassment with many stars voicing their support for Metoo movement after some men in position of powers were accused of harassing their female colleagues .

The industry was rocked by a scandal when Veteran Indian actor Alok Nath was accused of rape and harassment by writer/producer Vinta Nanda and former co-stars Sandhya Mridul and Navneet Nishan.