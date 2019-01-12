close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2019

Video of Zareen Khan slapping man surfaces

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 12, 2019

A video of Bollywood actress Zareen Khan slapping a man has surfaced on the internet.

Indian media reported that the incident reportedly took place last month in Aurangabad at a store launch.

According to reports, despite being surrounded by her guards the man touched her inappropriately leaving her with no choice but to take matters into her own hands.

In the video the "Hate Story 3" actress is seen slapping the man  before getting into her car.

Female film stars have long  complained of being  mobbed by  unruly men  and  most of them are often escorted by guards.  

Indian film industry have  lately seen a  debate  on sexual harassment with many stars voicing their support for Metoo movement after some men in position of powers were accused of harassing their female colleagues .

The industry   was rocked by a scandal when  Veteran Indian actor Alok Nath was  accused of rape and harassment by writer/producer Vinta Nanda and former co-stars Sandhya Mridul and Navneet Nishan.


