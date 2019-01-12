Waqar Younis hails wife Faryal as a 'star'

While former Pakistani cricketer has been hailed a hero on the field by fans all around, the cricket champ himself considers his wife to be the real star.

Turning to Twitter, the former Pakistan cricket team coach paid accolades to his better half, Dr Faryal Waqar by expressing his gratitude to the services she has been providing to help people get back on their feet.

Sharing pictures of Faryal helping patients during an emergency course while also enlightening candidates with her expertise, Younis writes: “Thank you Faryal. You are a Star @DrFaryalWaqar #EmergencyFocusCourse2019 #Karachi.”

The Emergency Focus Course 2019 is a three-day comprehensive emergency skills course being conducted at Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel comprising of local as well as consultant emergency physicians from Australia and UK coming in to train doctors in the country.



