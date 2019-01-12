WATCH: Deepika turns cheerleader for Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been painting the town red with constant indulgence of PDA and the latest video posted by Ranveer is a proof enough of that.

On Friday, the 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a clip of his actress-wife recreating his dialogue from the movie Simmba: “Aye, aaya police,” she said.

Ranveer captioned the video as: “My cheerleader Deepika Padukone,” along with several heart emojis.

Dressed in a crisp, white shirt, Deepika looked stunning as she tried to imitate an impression of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

The couple, who tied the knot, in November by the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, are often seen gracing each other’s profile and dropping adorable comments.

It was only recently that Ranveer Singh upcoming venture Gully Boy released its trailer. Deepika expressing immense appreciation for her husband said, “You are unstoppable," along with a fire emoticon and added,"I love you and I'm so proud of you!"



