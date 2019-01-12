R. Kelly's daughter calls him a 'monster' after accusations of sexual misconduct

Following the controversy American singer R. Kelly has been entangled in, his daughter has stepped forth breaking the silence by calling her father a ‘monster.’

Joann Kelly, more popularly known as Buku Abi turned to Instagram to address the much heated issue surrounding R.Kelly where he has faced multiple accusations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia in a six hour series titled 'Surviving R Kelly'.

"Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt ANY party reading this or affected by this," Abi began.

She went on to say: “To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently."

Her statement further read: “if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father's actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this."

"Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand," she added further.

"Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers 'part' etc. Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process."

"The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house."

"Family, friends, followers, fans, etc... I love you guys to pieces. Your love is appreciated & always will be," she concluded.