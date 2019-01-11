Why Sonam Kapoor is missing spouse Anand Ahuja so much?

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in May last year. Ever since, the couple had been sharing adorable pictures.



Sonam and her husband Anand arrived in Mumbai from United States to celebrate 62nd birthday of Anil Kapoor recently. While Anand went back to US, Sonam stayed in Mumbai as she is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.’

As the couple is in different countries right now, Sonam is missing Anand. She expressed her feelings on photo sharing site Instagram.



The actress commented on a picture shared by husband from their Bali holiday saying that she is missing Anand.

"She comments with heart emoji, "I miss you so much".







