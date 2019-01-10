Ranbir, Ranveer are quite similar: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatta says that her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Kapoor are quite similar.



Alia Bhatt was asked to compare her co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, whom she is currently dating and with whom she's working in Brahmastra, however, it was Ranveer's analysis of her equation with both actors which had everyone in splits.

Alia said, "They're both quite similar. Both are superb human beings and outstanding actors. The only difference is that I'm working with one in Gully Boy and the other in Brahmastra." Ranveer cut in and added: "Ek thora zada special hai, ek thora kam." As everybody laughed, Alia (visibly blushing) and Ranveer exchanged adorable looks.

The trailer of Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy hit the Internet on Wednesday and celebrities across Twitter showered praises on the film and the lead actors.

Gully Boy is the story of a slum-based aspiring rapper who eventually beats all odd to make it big in the world of rap and hip hop.

Ranveer Singh plays the underdog rapper while Alia Bhatt plays the role of a medical student, who rebels against the idea of life her folks think she should have.

Speaking about playing the lead role in Gully Boy, Ranveer said at the trailer launch: "When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character," reports IANS.