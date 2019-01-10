Mumbai court doubtful of Alok Nath's accuser speaking the truth

After getting accused of sexual assault, the clouds may be starting to clear out for Indian film actor Alok Nath as he has been given a slight green signal by the court.



According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, a sessions court in Mumbai ruled out an order that questions the testimony put forth by the Indian filmmaker Vinta Nanda who dragged Nath into the #MeToo storm that enveloped Bollywood in the recent past.

As per the court order, there is a possibility that the accuser may not be telling the truth: “(Vinta Nanda) remembers the entire incident, but she does not remember the date and month of incident. In view of all these facts, the possibility cannot be ruled out that (Alok Nath) has falsely been roped in the crime.”

In response to the order, Nanda states: “The court has granted Alok Nath Anticipatory Bail, but conditions apply. I respect the order because I trust the process of law. Like all other predators so has Alok Nath denied allegations against him and it was expected that he would do so. In his application for anticipatory bail he has cast aspersions on my character and tried to mislead the court by cooking up stories, which are completely false and untrue.”

“I clarified each point by which Alok Nath and his team tried to mislead the court, through an intervention made by my lawyers but because the proceedings were between the state and Alok Nath, my reply was quoted limitedly in the final order. However I must say here that I am grateful that my reply was accepted and put on record,” she added further.

Attacking the court’s judgement, Nanda states: “Everyone who knows me and who knows Alok Nath personally also knows truth and there is nothing in the world that will change those facts. I may be fighting this battle in court alone but my family, my friends and my industry all know what the truth is. CINTAA has already expelled Alok Nath after having concluded that I am telling the truth, after having heard not just what Alok Nath had done to me but after having heard what he has done with all the other victims of his assaults and such behaviour.”

Bringing forth an important point of several other women stepping forward with their own experiences of sexual harassment at the hands of Nath, Nanda goes on saying: “Can it be that all of us — Sandhya Mridul, Navneet Nishan, Himani Shivpuriji, Deepika Amin and the many other women who have still not gathered the strength to come out publicly with what they have been through because of him — are lying and the one and only Alok Nath is telling the truth? When he was expelled from CINTAA I knew that I was believed and that justice had been done. The #MeToo movement gave me the courage to speak out about what had happened to me. As of now I have limited time as I am busy with my work. My friends and well wishers advice me and I pay heed to them, that I should let the law take its own course. Truth is by my side.”