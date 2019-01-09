Alia Bhatt speaks on similarities of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt has said that both Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are amazing actors.



Commenting on the similarities, Alia Bhatt said that Ranveer and Ranbir both are super human beings, both are amazing actors the only difference is that with one “I am doing ‘Gully Boy’ and with other ‘Brahmastra’”

Alia was speaking at the trailer launch of Gully Boy, an upcoming Indian Hindi-language musical film written and directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and is based on the life of Divine and Naezy, underground rappers from Mumbai.

The film will release in cinemas on 14th February, 2019.