Deepika has a marriage advice for anyone in love

2018 has been a magical year for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone both professionally and personally.

It began with her film ‘Padmaavat’ crossing the 300-crore mark at the box office and ended in marital bliss when she tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

The couple after taking the plunge on November 14 and 15 in two wedding ceremonies is often quoted as saying that marriage is the best thing that has happened to them.

Recently Deepika made an appearance on Facebook Live.

The 33-year-old actress again said that getting married to Ranveer is one of the best things that have happened to her and that she would recommend marriage to everyone who is in love.

Deepika also had a word of advice for everyone planning to get married.

“Being married is beautiful. Like Ranveer said I think we recommend it to every young person who is in love. But just be sure. Don't jump into something because someone expects you to get married or there is pressure on you. Know in your heart that that's the right person for you and you would want to spend the rest of your life with that person."

She added, "The most important thing is that you need to find someone who respects you and who truly understands you. For any relationship to be successful, trust, friendship and mutual respect is very important."

On the work front, the starlet is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Chhapak' which is based on the true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.