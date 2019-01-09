Ranveer Singh says Deepika is so ‘gharelu’, he loves it

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been giving everyone around major husband-wife goals with their fairy-tale wedding ceremony at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy being a stuff of dreams.



Ever since the two tied the knot, Ranveer and Deepika have been making headlines by spilling secrets about their relationship.

In a recent interview given to a magazine, Ranveer Singh opened up about his personal life and said that he loves how Deepika is indeed a ‘gharelu’ wife.

“She is so gharelu, I love it,” said the 33-year-old actor.

He also added, “I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I'm gonna glide and breeze through it."



The couple recently returned to India after their honeymoon in Sri Lanka and are back to work.

On the professional front, Ranveer's latest offering Simmba is riding high on success and swiftly progressing to 200 crore-club at the box office.

While he will next be seen in Kapil Dev-biopic '83', wife Deepika is gearing up for 'Chapaak' which is based on the true story of an acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal.