Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to charm audience yet again with Munna Bhai 3

The audience’ favourite Munna Bhai- Circuit duo is coming to grace screens very soon as the third installment of the famed ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ franchise is all set to go on floors, as revealed by veteran actor Arshad Warsi.



The series that revolves around the life of an affable goon, played by Sanjay Dutt, and his friend Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi, has finalised the script already.

Speaking to Indian media, Warsi shared details about the upcoming sequel.

“I do know that the script is pretty much ready. I do know from Raju that the film will go on floors this year- either mid or the end of the year. The work on the script is going on. As of now, yes it’s Sanju and me. These are the things I’ve been told.”

The blockbuster hit was first released in 2003, followed by its sequel ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ three years later.

The third installment however will be charming the audiences after almost a decade.

“I tend to do my film and forget about my character and I move on to the next one. I tend to forget, which is what happened with Munna Bhai. When I came for the second part, I was doing the same role differently. I realised something isn’t quite right. Then Raju and I saw a couple of scenes from the first one and remembered how I should be doing. This time too, I’m sure I’ll do it,” added Warsi.

Moreover, he also confirmed that the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty-helmed ‘Golmaal’ is also on the cards.

“That will happen too. All of us know, Rohit knows, that he owes it to the audience,” he said.