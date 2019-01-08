Did John Abraham just take a dig at the Ambani wedding?

With the recent extravagant nuptials of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal taking the world by storm, Bollywood actor John Abraham is anything but amused with B-Town stars shaking a leg for money at the wedding ceremony.



During a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 46-year-old Dhoom actor expressed his views not being in line with the idea of dancing for money at weddings.

Speaking of the hate celebrities receive online, Abraham stated: "Aren't celebrities also asking for it, wearing funny clothes outside airports and doing funny things?"

"You can only be laughed at if you decide to be a clown in the circus. It's your choice. I'm not an actor who dances at shows or weddings for money. I find it demeaning. I'm not saying that I'm right, but I wouldn't do it, ever,” he added further.

The Dostana star goes on to say: “As an actor you are here to show your craft. How much money do you want to mint? Why is it important to be on a list of the highest earners? What about the audience you are robbing with crap you put out? I have always worked hard for credibility, I get that, I move on quietly. I wish we had more actors cut out from the same fabric."

"We, as actors, are so consumed by social media and the love that we get on it, that we become prisoners of our own image. We need to get out, see the world for what it is, learn to respect everyone, get a life and stop taking social media so seriously. It's a farce," he adds.

The actor doesn’t stop there and goes on to drop snide, cryptic remarks at megastar Salman Khan saying: "With the senior actors getting too senior and the younger guys still being boys, you need a man who can run through walls, break down doors. I'll be the action hero for the masses."