Deepika to play Ranveer Singh's wife in film '83'?

Ranveer Singh is at an all-time-high these days. The actor, known for his unstoppable energy, has taken the industry by storm with the trailer of his next film ‘Gully Boy’ and his movie ‘Simmba’ has entered the coveted 100-crore club.

However, Ranveer is far from done yet.

With Kapil Dev biopic 83 in his kitty, there are rumours that Ranveer will pair opposite real-life partner Deepika Padukone in the film.

According to reports, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s better half Romi. 83 is based on India’s historic cricket world cup win in 1983.

India Today reports that DP has already been approached by director Kabir Khan for the role and the former has responded in the affirmative.

“Deepika’s role requires just seven days of shooting. The filmmakers believe the part where Romi Bhatia left the stadium mid-way assuming that West Indies will win the 1983 World Cup final, and the difficulties she encountered in coming back into the stadium when India was on the verge of winning, can be well emoted by Deepika," a source told a portal.

Ranveer had recently expressed desire to work with Deepika, and said that he was ‘aching to work with her again’.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 at Lake Como, Italy in two private wedding ceremonies.