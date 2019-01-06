I don’t think I am a star yet: Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has fan clubs all across India and beyond, says she neither has time to feel like a "star" not does she think she will let herself feel like one in future.



In an exclusive interview with Indian news agency, the Simmba actor said she doesn’t feel like a star.

“Arre kahaan? I am just running around trying to cope with the workload. I don't have time to feel like a star. I don't think I'm a star yet. But I hope I get there some day. I don't think I will ever let myself feel like a star. The minute you do, others will stop seeing you in a favourable light,” she said.

To a question about her self-confidence, she said it comes it comes from being honest. “And that's the only way I can be. Let those who can lie convincingly do it. I can't! I start fumbling the minute I lie. Staying true to myself suits me just fine.”

She said the family cannot be expected to be objective about her work so far.

“The way the reviewers, critics and audience have reacted to me, is overwhelming. This is a moment I am not going to forget ever in my life.”

When asked why did she go to Columbia University, Sara Ali Khan said education was not a means to get a job.

“It was my way of widening my horizons. I didn't think I was going to be practising lawyer after attending Columbia. Education has made me a confident person. It doesn't only teach you history and geography. Education gives you insight into life. It gave me a heightened awareness of life, and that helped me become a better actor.”

The 2018 debutant said her father was always a phone call away.

“I've never felt he was not there for me. In many ways, I am glad my parents were not together. I know they would have never been happy together. And if they were not happy, I would not have been happy.”

To a question about working with her father, she said God willing, “we will work together soon.”

“But for obvious reasons it's not something that would happen over and over again. But if we get a script that justifies our presence, we will do it without a moment's thought.”