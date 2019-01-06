Film star Moammar Rana joins PPP

KARACHI: Veteran film and television actor Moammar Rana has entered politics as he announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He made the decision in a meeting with chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.

Moammar, who belongs to a cricket family, had adopted a career in Lollywood some 23 years ago. He has so far acted in a number of Urdu and Punjabi movies and also appeared in two Bollywood movies.

He has also worked on the small screen in Pakistani soap operas and television serials.

Moammar is also making his debut as film director for the film Sikandar, in which he is playing the lead role.

He belongs to a cricketing dynasty: his father Shafqat Rana has played Test cricket for Pakistan and later served as national selector twice, his uncle Azmat Rana (died in 2015) played one Test, another uncle, Shakoor Rana (died in 2001), was a well-known umpire who's two sons Mansoor and Maqsood played a few one-day internationals, while yet another uncle, Sultan Rana played first-class cricket before becoming a cricket administrator.