Do Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor get jealous of each other?

Bollywood’s 2018 debutantes Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared together on the newcomers’ roundtable and addressed the rumours of their rivalry.

Speaking on this occasion, Sara Ali Khan dismissed the suggestion that the two actors are jealous of each other. The Simmba actor said instead that they’ve had fun at the expense of all the news headlines pitting them against each other.

‘’At the screening of Kedarnath, she (Janhvi) came and photographers took her pictures and she said to them, “Abhi aapko collage nahin banana padega,” Sara recalled, according to Hindustan Times.

Sara also said that she found a recent news story about the two of them wearing sarees particularly entertaining.





When asked if Sara’s success made Janhvi jealous, the Dhadak star said that if anything, it motivated her to do better. Sara chimed in by saying that whenever she’s in the mood to binge on some food, she’ll look at a picture of Janhvi at the gym and will convince herself to stop.

Janhvi, the daughter of late screen icon Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, was acclaimed in her debut Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in her mentor Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht.

The film is said to be about Mughal brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, played by Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.

Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, followed up the success of Kedarnath with a brief role in Ranveer’s record-breaking Simmba. She is rumoured to be in contention for director Imtiaz Ali’s next.