Vivek Oberoi to play Indian PM Narendra Modi in upcoming biopic

With Manikarnika, Shakeela, Saina Nehwal, Rakesh Sharma and Manmohan Singh biopics already on the cards, another major biopic, based on the life of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been added to the list.



The film, titled 'PM Narendra Modi', will have Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi making a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus in the titular character.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film is all set to reveal its first poster on January 7, 2019.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the details of the upcoming biopic on his Twitter account.

Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi (Vivek Oberoi) to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019.''

Omung Kumar has spearheaded biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit in the past and has now taken over PM Modi’s project ahead of the general elections in 2019.

According to reports, veteran actor Paresh Rawal was initially roped in for PM Modi’s character but he opted out of the project citing unknown reasons.

Narendra Modi's biopic was announced four years ago. The shooting will start from mid-January 2019.