Ranveer Singh you’re unstoppable: Deepika’s priceless reaction on Gully Boy teaser

2019 has definitely started on a high for Ranveer Singh as his film ‘Simmba’ entered the coveted 100 crore club in just three days of release and now the actor has impressed everyone, including his wife Deepika Padukone, with the mind-blowing teaser of upcoming starrer ‘Gully Boy’.



Deepika, who is in awe of Ranveer’s exceptional rapping skills in the teaser, took to social media to express how she has been bowled over by his performance and her reaction is something you should not miss.

The 33-year-old actress wrote in the comment’s section of the video on Instagram, “You are unstoppable," along with the fire emoticon and then she wrote: "I love you and I'm so proud of you!"

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘Gully Boy’ has ace actor Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Rapper Divine, who is regarded as one of the top Indian rappers.

The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, is all set to reveal its trailer on January 9.

