Fri Jan 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2019

Nita Ambani donned special mehndi for daughter Isha Ambani's wedding

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 04, 2019

The Ambani matriarch Nita Ambani, wife of India's richest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, had a special henna design applied on her hands for her daughter Isha Ambani’s grand wedding with Anand Piramal.

Bollywood mehndi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram to share the photo of Nita from Isha’s mehndi ceremony.

For the wedding, Nita's mehendi design was specially made for her.

The design had floral patterns in it, which was also theme of Isha's wedding.

Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal in an extravagant wedding ceremony on December 12, 2018.

Eminent dignitaries from around the world, Bollywood celebrities and a number of international personalities marked their presence at the wedding.

Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and former US Secretary of State also attended the much-talked about nuptial.

