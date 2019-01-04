Alia Bhatt reveals how she first fell for Ranbir

Love is in the air for a number of Bollywood couples who seem to be painting the town red with their public display of affection and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are definitely one of them.

While Ranbir doesn’t shy away from admitting in public that they both are dating, it is in fact Alia who has always remained private and coy.



However recently, the Brahmastra actress was asked about who she in Bollywood has a crush on, and she was quick to take Ranbir’s name.

She even went on to share how she first fell for Ranbir.

The 25-year-old actress reportedly said that she was 11 when she first met Ranbir. She had auditioned for ‘Black’ and since then had a crush on him.

Alia further said that when Ranbir debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ she had already met him.

Alia and Ranbir started to date each other around New Year last year.

The duo that is often clicked alongside each other spent this New Year’s Eve together in New York with Ranbir Kapoor’s family.

They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s next ‘Brahmastra’ which will hit cinemas in August this year.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.