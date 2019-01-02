Ranveer-Alia starrer ‘Gully Boy’ reveals first look

The first look of lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from their upcoming venture ‘Gully Boy’ have been released amidst much hype.



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film features Ranveer as an aspiring rapper from Mumbai.The film maker on Tuesday, shared the first posters of the film with fans on Instagram.







The film revolves around desi rappers Naved Sheikh and Vivian Fernandes, aka Naezy and Divine, who have seen mainstream fame after their song ‘Mere Gully Mein’ became a hit in 2015.

The ‘Gully Boy’ marks Ranveer and Zoya’s second collaboration with ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ in 2015 being the first one.

Ranveer had shared a video of himself rapping with Divine as the latter attended the star’s wedding reception in Mumbai.





‘Gully Boy’ is slated to release on 14 February.