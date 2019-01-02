‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ trailer removed from Youtube?

MUMBAI: Since the launch of trailer, Anupam Kher's much-awaited film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ has been embroiled in controversies with Indian Congress blaming the filmmakers of indulging in pre-poll rigging.



This time, Youtube India has been accused of removing the trailer from the website.

The veteran actor who is playing Dr Manmohan Singh role took to Twitter to share a concern with YouTube, sparking another debate surrounding the controversial film.

He tweeted: "Dear @YouTube!!! I am getting messages & calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No.1 yday. Please help. #HappyNewYear. #37millionviews ??https://youtu.be/q6a7YHDK-ik"



The video sharing website has not yet responded to the concern.



