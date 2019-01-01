Have a sneak peek into this viral video of 'doctor' Shahid Afridi

Ace cricket stalwart Shahid Afridi has taken the internet by storm with a new video that is going viral on the web.



The video snippet shows the cricketing sensation projecting a never-before-seen avatar as he emulates various characters.

A number of internet users believe that the clip is taken from an upcoming advertisement that Afridi is going to feature in reportedly.

The internet has gone into a meltdown after seeing Afridi in an unconventional avatar as he transforms into a doctor, a cab driver, a civil engineer at a construction site and even an Arab Sheikh donning a white Jubbah, during the course of the clip.

The video concludes with Afridi looking into the camera and saying, “You guys must have gotten confused. Will let you know the reason (behind the video) soon.”

Have a look at some of the tweets regarding the video here:



